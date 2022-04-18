Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,040 shares.The stock last traded at $28.40 and had previously closed at $28.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

