Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP.UN. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN traded down C$0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.05. 195,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.94 billion and a PE ratio of -59.96. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.24 and a 12-month high of C$53.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.07%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

