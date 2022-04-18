Bunicorn Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $359,386.28 and approximately $44,809.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

