Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,935 ($38.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.27) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,019.50.

BZLFY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $41.45.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

