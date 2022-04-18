Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

CDNS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.61. 1,123,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,653. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

