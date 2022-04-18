CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,699. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

