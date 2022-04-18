California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.68. 223,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

