Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,636. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

