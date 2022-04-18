Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,230,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 47,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,043,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camber Energy by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 140,906,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,939,840. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

