Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

