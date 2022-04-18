Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,970. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

