Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.55. 341,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

