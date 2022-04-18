Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.26. 23,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,183. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.