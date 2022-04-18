Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

