Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.18. 500,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,639. The company has a market capitalization of $217.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

