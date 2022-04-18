Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $146.21. 56,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

