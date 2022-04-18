Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 543,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,626. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

