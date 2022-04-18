Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after buying an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,283. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.