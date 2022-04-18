Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 610,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,496. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

