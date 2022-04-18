Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.82. 34,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,982. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

