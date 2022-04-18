Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $148,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 179,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

