Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

DVY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $130.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

