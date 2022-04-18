Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of HUT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.33. 480,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,944. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The stock has a market cap of $754.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.81.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

