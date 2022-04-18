Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

