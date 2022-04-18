Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 83,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.