Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $85.71. 539,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

