Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.82. 34,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,982. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

