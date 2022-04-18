Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 613 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 46.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 3,514,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,785,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $314.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

