Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $227,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $51,925,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,780,000 after acquiring an additional 835,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $49.24. 564,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,326. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

