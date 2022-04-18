CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,806,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.53. 25,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,253. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,077.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

