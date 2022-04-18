CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,227. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.