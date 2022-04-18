Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 263,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.