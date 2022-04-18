Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.95.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

