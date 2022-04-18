Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 253,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

