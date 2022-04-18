Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 8,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,537,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
CZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
