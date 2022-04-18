Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 8,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,537,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

CZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.