CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 108,377 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

