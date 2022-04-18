Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. 247,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth $125,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

