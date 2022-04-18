Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 97.24 ($1.27) on Thursday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

