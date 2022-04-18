Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU remained flat at $$10.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -8.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

