Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

