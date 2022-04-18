CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.