ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320,916 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.79% of ChampionX worth $155,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,565. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 3.00. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

