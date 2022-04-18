ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million

ChangeNOW Token (NOW) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ChangeNOW Token has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $5,488.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChangeNOW Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeNOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChangeNOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChangeNOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

