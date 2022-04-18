Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.29.

Charter Communications stock traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $540.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,229. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $542.82 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.35 and its 200 day moving average is $628.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

