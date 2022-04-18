Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $205.82 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00106308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,378,958 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.