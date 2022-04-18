ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.41. 6,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $183.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

