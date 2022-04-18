CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 30,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

