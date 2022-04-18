Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.