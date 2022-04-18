CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.7% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.0% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,466,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.