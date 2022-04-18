CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.